06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Ohio Appellate Panel Finds Too Much Effort To Identify Class Members

CLEVELAND - An Ohio appellate panel on June 15 reversed certification of a class of vehicle buyers suing over sales practices, finding abuse of discretion by the trial court because there is no showing of predominance and class members can't be identified without expending more than a reasonable effort (William Konarzewski, et al. v. Ganley, Inc., et al., No. 104681, Ohio App., 8th Dist., 2017 Ohio App. LEXIS 2347).