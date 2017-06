06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Ruling On Expert Upheld In Shooting Victim's Claims Against Police Officer

PHILADELPHIA - A man who was shot in his home by an off-duty police officer is not entitled to a new trial on his excessive force claims against the officer because the victim's attempt to discredit an expert based on alleged mismanagement of a prior job was properly denied, a Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge ruled June 19 (Joshua Taylor v. Police Officer Larry Shields, No. 13-2241, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 93669).