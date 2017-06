06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - U.K. Firm Proceeds With PCA Arbitration Against India Tax Department

EDINBURGH, Scotland - A United Kingdom energy company on June 19 gave updates on a dispute with the Indian Income Tax Department, stating that an international arbitration over a tax assessment is progressing and that final hearings in the case will be held next year.