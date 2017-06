06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Jury Finds Surgeon Not Negligent In Medical Malpractice Suit

BALTIMORE - A federal jury in Maryland on June 15 found that a doctor was not negligent and did not breach the standard of care to a patient who sued him following a botched surgery (Collins v. Juan Arrisueno, M.D., et al., No. 1:13-CV-55, D. Md.).