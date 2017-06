06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Kentucky Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A Kentucky appellate panel on June 16 affirmed a premises liability suit in favor of a homeowners association, its board members and a couple who owned a home after finding that none of the defendants owed a woman who injured herself on a sidewalk a duty to protect her (Frances Brooks v. Seaton Place Homeowners Association, Inc., et al., No. 2016-CA-001112, Ky. App., 2017 Ky. app. LEXIS 265).