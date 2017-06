06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - PEX Pipe Maker Removes Suit Filed By Pulte Homes Over Ruptures

SAN ANTONIO - NIBCO Inc. on June 19 removed to Texas federal court a lawsuit filed by Pulte Homes of Texas L.P. claiming that PEX piping made by NIBCO is defective, arguing that complete diversity exists between the parties and because Pulte is seeking more than $75,000 in damages (Pulte Homes of Texas, L.P. v. NIBCO, Inc., No. 17-CV-544, W.D. Texas).