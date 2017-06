06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Denies Man's Motion For New Trial Over Oil Discharges From Boat

SEATTLE - A federal judge in Washington on June 19 denied a man's request for a new trial over his alleged violation of the Clean Water Act (CWA), finding that the prosecution did not engage in misconduct during closing arguments and that the evidence supported the jury's verdict (United States of America v. Bingham Fox, et al., No. 16-cr-100-RSL, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 93985).