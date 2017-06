06-21-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - 'Insured Vs. Insured' Exclusion Bars Coverage For Trustee's Breach Of Fiduciary Suit

CINCINNATI - A majority of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 20 held that a management liability insurance policy's "insured-versus-insured" exclusion bars coverage for a liquidation trustee's $18.8 million breach of fiduciary lawsuit against officers of the bankrupt holding company (Indian Harbor Insurance Co. v. Clifford Zucker, et al., Nos. 16-1695, 16-1697 and 16-1698, 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10821, 6th Cir).