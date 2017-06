06-21-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Refuses To Substitute Insurer As Defendant In UCL, Coverage Case

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on June 16 denied a request filed by a group of development companies to substitute an insurer as a defendant in an action seeking coverage in an underlying construction defects case, finding that the substitution would not advance the litigation and refusing to remand the case (Toll CA, L.P., et al. v. American Safety Indemnity Company, et al., No. 16-cv-1523, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 94107).