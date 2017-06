06-21-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - California Federal Judge Won't Strike Patent Infringement Counterclaim

SAN FRANCISCO - A motion by declaratory judgment plaintiff Comcast Cable Communications to strike with prejudice infringement contentions relating to five patents was denied June 20 by a California federal judge (Comcast Cable Communications v. OpenTV Inc. and Nagravision SA, No. 16-6180, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 94117).