06-21-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Crossbow Assembly Targeted In New Petition For Inter Partes Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Patent Trial and Appeal Board was asked June 19 to review the patentability of a release assembly for a crossbow on grounds that the assembly was anticipated by a prior art crossbow marketed as "Stryker" (Ravin Crossbows v. Precision Shooting Equipment Inc., No. IPR2017-01640, PTAB).