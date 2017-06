06-21-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Enters Adverse Judgment, Cancels Claims

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - At the request of a patent owner, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on June 19 entered an adverse judgment, canceling eight claims of a semiconductor patent (Broadcom Limited v. Tessera Inc., No. IPR2017-00889, PTAB).