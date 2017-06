06-21-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Invites Amicus Curiae Filings In NAFTA Case Filed Against Canada

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on June 20 announced that it is inviting nonparties in an arbitration commenced by a resource company against the government of Canada to submit amicus curiae briefs in accordance with the statement of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) Commission (Lone Pine Resources Inc. v. The Government of Canada, No. UNCT/15/2, ICSID).