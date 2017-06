06-21-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - PCA To Issue Final Award In Dispute Between Croatia And Slovenia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on June 19 announced that it will issue its final award in a maritime arbitration pending between the Republic of Croatia and the Republic of Slovenia later this month (Republic of Croatia v. the Republic of Slovenia, No. 2012-04, PCA).