06-21-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Home Builder Agrees To Pay Penalty, Obtain Permits For Storm Water Discharges

NEWARK, N.J. - NVR Inc., doing business as Ryan Homes, on June 15 agreed to pay a $425,000 civil penalty and agreed to obtain National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits to resolve allegations from the federal government that the home builder was violating the Clean Water Act (United States of America v. NVR, Inc., No. 17cv4346, D. N.J.).