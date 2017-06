06-21-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Finds Negligent Failure-To-Warn Asbestos Claim Outside Scope Of Removal

NEW ORLEANS - Asbestos plaintiffs' claims that a shipyard negligently failed to warn about the dangers of asbestos on its premises do not create a colorable defense or causal nexus required for removal, a federal judge in Louisiana held June 19. The shipyard filed a notice of appeal on June 20 (Victor J. Blouin Sr., et al. v. Huntington Ingalls Inc., et al., No. 17-2636, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 93537).