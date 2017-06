06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 8th Circuit Affirms Decision, Finds No Challenge To Foreclosure Of Property

ST LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 20 affirmed a trial court's decision to grant judgment in favor of lenders and loan servicers on claims for tortious interference and violation of Missouri law, finding that a former property owner failed to make any argument that a foreclosure was unlawful (Dale E. Wheatley, et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., et al., No. 16-2649, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10819).