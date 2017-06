06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Denial Of Disability Claim Was Reasonable Based On Evidence, Federal Judge Says

DETROIT - A disability insurer did not act arbitrarily and capriciously in denying a claim for disability benefits because the medical evidence supports the denial of benefits and the claimant failed to provide any evidence to rebut the insurer's evidence, a Michigan federal judge said June 20 (Philip J. Holmes v. Aetna Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-11538, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 94258).