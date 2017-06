06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Says Disability Claimant Is Entitled To Attorney Fees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A Connecticut federal judge on June 20 awarded a disability claimant more than $38,000 in attorney fees after finding that the claimant is entitled to attorney fees for achieving some success on the merits of his claim (Jeff Schuman v. Aetna Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 15-1006, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 94557).