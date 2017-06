06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Florida Federal Magistrate Recommends Dismissal Of Claim For LTD Benefits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida federal magistrate judge on June 19 recommended that a claim seeking a declaration that long-term disability (LTD) benefits are owed be dismissed because the disability claimant did not file a claim for LTD benefits and did not exhaust all her administrative remedies related to the claim for such benefits (Jamie R. Nagy v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America, No. 17-80198, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 94819).