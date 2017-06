06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Grants Insurer's Summary Judgment Motion On Bad Faith Claim

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - An insured failed to show that material issues of fact exist as to whether his insurer acted in bad faith in denying his claim for coverage under the terms of a commercial property insurance policy and, as a result, is not entitled to punitive damages on the bad faith claim, a federal judge in Oklahoma ruled June 20 in granting in part the insurer's motion for summary judgment (Billy Hamilton v. Northfield Insurance Co., No. 16-519, E.D. Okla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 94672).