06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsurer, Insurer Settle $6.2M Breach Of Contract Dispute Over Asbestos Claims

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A reinsurer and insurer have resolved their $6.2 million reinsurance dispute involving a settlement of underlying asbestos claims, according to a June 20 status report filed in a Connecticut federal court (Travelers Casualty and Surety Co., f/k/a The Aetna Casualty and Surety Co. v. Century Indemnity Co. as successor to Insurance Company of North America, No. 16-cv-170, D. Conn.).