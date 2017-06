06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsurer Seeks Trial Date Move By Federal Court In Late-Notice Dispute

UTICA, N.Y. - After an insurer opposed a previous request to move a trial date in a reinsurance late-notice dispute, a reinsurer on June 19 asked a New York federal court to push back the date, this time to after Nov. 10, explaining that all witnesses will be available after that date (Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co., No. 09-cv-00853, N.D. N.Y.).