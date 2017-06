06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Copyright Defendant Zillow Partly Prevails Following Adverse $8.2 Million Verdict

SEATTLE - Jurors who in February deemed Zillow Inc. an infringer of 28,125 copyrighted images did not hear sufficient evidence from which to conclude that Zillow failed to take "simple measures" to remove the works from its "Zillow Digs" mobile app, a Washington federal judge ruled June 20 (VHT Inc. v. Zillow Group Inc., No. 15-1096, W.D. Wash.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 95010).