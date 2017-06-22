06-22-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 4th Circuit: Settlement Agreement Bars Association's Suit Over Defective Windows

RICHMOND, Va. - A settlement agreement that was approved by a federal judge in South Carolina in 2015 that resolved 18 class action lawsuits filed against the manufacturer of allegedly defective windows barred a condominium owners association's California state court lawsuit against the manufacturer, a Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled June 20 in affirming a ruling that the state court suit violates the Anti-Injunction Act (AIA) (In re: MI Windows and Doors, Inc. Products Liability Litigation, No. 16-1146, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10886).