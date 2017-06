06-22-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Massachusetts Federal Judge Dismisses Remaining Claims In ERISA Class Action

BOSTON - A Massachusetts federal judge on June 19 dismissed the remaining claims in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action, saying that the plaintiffs have failed to show that the defendants breached their duties of loyalty and prudence and failed to make a prima facie showing of loss (John Brotherston, et al. v. Putnam Investments LLC, et al., No. 1:15-cv-13825, D. Mass., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 93654).