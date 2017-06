06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Arizona Supreme Court Abolishes Test For Abuse Claims

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court on June 20 unanimously found that a trial court erred in granting a doctor and a nursing home summary judgment in a suit where a woman allegedly died because of their abuse and negligence and abolished the four-part test for determining whether a claim under the state Adult Protective Services Act (APSA) is sustainable (Marika Delgado v. Manor Care of Tucson AZ LLC, et al., No. CV-16-0178-PR, Ariz. Sup., 2017 Ariz. LEXIS 167).