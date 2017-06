06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Company's Plan To Store Coal Ash Will Continue Groundwater Contamination

DURHAM, N.C. - An environmental advocacy group on June 20 filed a lawsuit in North Carolina federal court against Duke Energy Progress LLC, alleging that the company's plan to permanently store coal ash and "toxic pollutants" in unlined pits will lead to further contamination of local groundwater (Roanoke River Basin Association v. Duke Energy Progress LLC, No. 17-561, M.D. N.C.).