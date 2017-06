06-22-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Finds Deposition Starts 'Other Paper' Removal Clock

BATON ROUGE, La. - Deposition testimony and not the transcript itself triggers the "other paper" removal clock, a federal judge in Louisiana held June 21 in remanding an asbestos action (Curtis D. Morgan v. Dow Chemical Co., et al., No. 17-269, M.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 95308).