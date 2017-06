06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Finds Letter Claiming Infringement Did Not Violate UCL, Lanham Act

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on June 20 granted a jewelry maker's motion to dismiss claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and the Lanham Act, finding that another jewelry designer failed to show how a private correspondence asserting trademark infringement in relation to certain designs significantly threatened or harmed competition (Marco Bicego S.P.A., et al. v. Stephanie Kantis, et al., No. 17-cv-00927, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 95000).