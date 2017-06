06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Opposes Umpire In Reinsurance Arbitration Dispute With Syndicates

BOSTON - In a dispute over environmental claims, an insurer argues in a June 21 brief filed in a Massachusetts federal court that it should not be forced to accept an umpire proposed by a group of insurance syndicates in arbitration because of "shenanigans" in the appointment process (Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London v. Transport Insurance Co., No. 17-10618, D. Mass.).