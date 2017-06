06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: Court Did Not Err In Dismissing Bad Faith Claim In Coverage Dispute

SAN FRANCISCO - A federal district court did not err in granting an insurer's motion for summary judgment on an insured's claim for insurance bad faith because the insured failed to plead any genuine issues of material facts to support the claim, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled June 19 in affirming (Jesse Kalberer v. American Family Mutual Insurance Co., No. 14-17220, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10779).