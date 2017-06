06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: Pollution Exclusion Bars Environmental Damage Claim With Insolvent Insurer

NEW YORK - A pollution exclusion precludes coverage for an environmental damage claim with an insolvent insurer, the First Department New York Supreme Court Appellate Division affirmed June 22 (In re Midland Insurance Co.; ASARCO LLC, v. The Superintendent of Financial Services of the State of New York, in her capacity as liquidator of Midland Insurance Co., No. 41294/86, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 1st Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 5065).