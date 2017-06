06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel Vacates Dismissal Of Insurance Claims, Affirms Dismissal Of Indemnity Claims

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 21 found that a lower court erred in dismissing insurance claims in a dispute over coverage for a maritime collision in the Gulf of Mexico, vacating the lower court in part and remanding for the court to review the insurance policies and determine their scope (International Marine, L.L.C., et al. v. Integrity Fisheries, Incorporated, et al., No. 16-30456, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11041).