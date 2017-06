06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Texas Federal Judge Grants Insured's Motion To Remand, Dismisses Adjuster From Suit

SHERMAN, Texas - A Texas federal judge on June 20 adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that an insured's motion to remand be denied because complete diversity of citizenship exists as the insured's complaint does not specifically allege any claims against the insurer's adjuster, who also is a resident of Texas (Max Wang v. Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana et al., No. 17-158, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 94255).