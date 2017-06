06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Delaware Federal Jury Awards $235 Million On Patent Infringement Claims

WILMINGTON, Del. - A drug maker was ordered June 20 by a jury empaneled before U.S. Judge Leonard P. Stark of the District of Delaware to pay GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) $235.5 million in damages in connection with its marketing of generic Coreg as a treatment for chronic heart failure (CHF) (GlaxoSmithKline PLC v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., No. 14-877, D. Del.).