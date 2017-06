06-23-2017 | 20:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Professional Services Exclusion Does Not Apply, Federal Judge Reiterates

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on June 21 denied insurers' motion to reconsider an earlier ruling that a professional services exclusion does not apply to bar coverage for an underlying lawsuit alleging that a consulting company insured conspired with a competitor's former employee to use the competitor's copyrighted material and other confidential information (Caveo, LLC v. Citizens Insurance Company of America, Inc., et al., No. 15-6200, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 95432).