06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 7th Circuit: Claim Of Race Bias Under Little-Used Statute Must Show Adverse Action

CHICAGO - A racial bias claim brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a sales manager who claimed that he was transferred out of a particular store because he was a different race than the surrounding neighborhood fails as the claimant must show an action that adversely affected his employment status, a Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled June 20 (United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. AutoZone, Inc., et al., No. 15-3201, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10903).