06-23-2017 | 20:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit: Japanese Nuclear Reactor Radiation Case May Proceed In U.S. Court

SAN FRANCISCO - A panel of the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 22 ruled that a radiation exposure lawsuit brought by U.S. Navy sailors who assisted in relief efforts when the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FNPP) melted down in Japan could proceed in a U.S. court, despite the company's argument to the contrary (Lindsay R. Cooper, et al. v. Tokyo Electric Power Company, et al., No. 15-56424, 9th Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11075).