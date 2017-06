06-23-2017 | 20:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Court: Law Firm, Not Lawyer Retained Privilege Over Attorney's Emails

SAN FRANCISCO - A law firm retained privilege over a former asbestos attorney's work product and was not required to obtain his permission before disclosing emails between him and a scientific consulting firm, a California appeals court held June 21 (Tucker Ellis v. The Superior Court of City and County of San Francisco, Evan C. Nelson, No. A148956, Calif. App., 1st Dist., 2017 Cal. App. LEXIS 571).