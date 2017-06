06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate Judge Denies Motion To Compel In Trade Secrets Lawsuit

CHICAGO - A federal magistrate judge in Illinois on June 20 denied a motion to compel filed by defendants in a misappropriation of trade secrets lawsuit, ruling that the plaintiff has agreed to provide certain information to the defendants as soon as it is located (PolyOne Corp. v. Yun Martin Lu, et al., No. 14-10369, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 94508).