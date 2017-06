06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - False Claims Act Lawsuit Involving Antifungal Vfend Gets Interlocutory Review

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on June 22 certified a question about the viability of an 11-year-old False Claims Act (FCA) lawsuit alleging that Pfizer Inc.'s misrepresentations about use of the antifungal drug Vfend in cancer patients resulted in the submission of false claims to the federal government (The United States of America, et al., ex rel. Catherine A. Brown, et al. v. Pfizer, Inc., No. 05-6795, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 96291).