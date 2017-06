06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Florida Appeals Panel Reverses Trial Court In Medical Malpractice Suit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida appellate panel on June 21 found that a trial court erred in reinstating a medical malpractice complaint because the plaintiff's expert affidavit was from a doctor who did not have the same exact specialty as the doctor she was suing and quashed an order reinstating the complaint (Michael Clare M.D., et al. v. Maria Johnson Lynch, No. 2D16-4052, Fla. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 9039).