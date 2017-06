06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Appeals Court Finds Suit Over Defectively Installed Pool Is Untimely

ALBANY, N.Y. - An appeals court panel in New York on June 22 upheld a ruling finding that a man's breach of warranty suit over an allegedly defectively installed pool was untimely because it was filed more than six years after the pool was installed (Paul Fallati v. Concord Pools, Ltd., No. 524075, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 3rd Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. LEXIS 5089).