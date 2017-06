06-23-2017 | 20:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - No Coverage For Insured's Deliberate Acts Of Unprotected Sex, 9th Circuit Affirms

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on affirmed a lower federal court's ruling that a homeowners insurer has no duty to defend its insured against underlying claims of battery, sexual battery, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress (Travelers Commercial Insurance Co. v. Jennifer A., No. 15-15841, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10996).