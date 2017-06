06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 4th Circuit Finds Navy Control Over Asbestos Warnings Sufficient For Removal

RICHMOND, Va. - A boiler maker did not need to show that the U.S. Navy specifically rejected additional warnings related to asbestos to successfully remove a case, a Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel held June 22, but on remand, the judge must determine whether Foster Wheeler LLC's removal was timely (Janya Sawyer, et al. v. Union Carbide Corp., et al., No. 16-1530 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11081).