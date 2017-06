06-23-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Bars Opinion That Asbestos Exposure Played Role In Previous Kidney Cancer

BALTIMORE - An expert in a mesothelioma case may not testify regarding his opinion that a man's previous kidney cancer also arose from the asbestos exposures in question, a federal judge in Maryland held June 22 in granting unopposed summary judgment on numerous claims (Jeffrey Rockman and Sonja Rockman v. Union Carbide Corp., et al., No. 16-1169, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 96227).