06-26-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - High Court Refuses To Review Constitutionality Of Nevada Housing Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on June 26 denied a trust's petition for certiorari, refusing to review an appeals court's decision finding that a Nevada housing statute is unconstitutional (Bourne Valley Court Trust v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., No. 16-1208, U.S. Sup.).