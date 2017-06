06-26-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - U.S. High Court Will Decide On Reach Of Dodd-Frank's Whistleblower Provision

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on June 26 agreed to decide whether the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010's whistleblower provision extends to individuals who have not reported the alleged misconduct to the Securities and Exchange Commission (Digital Realty Trust, Inc. v. Paul Somers, No. 16-1276, U.S. Sup.).