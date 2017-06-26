06-26-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Judge" Foreign Specialty Reinsurance Must Pay $926,000 In Attorney Fees

NEW YORK - A New York federal bankruptcy judge ruled June 22 that a foreign specialty reinsurance company owes a defunct company $926,000 in attorney fees for its failure to get court permission before filing an action to arbitrate a contract dispute in Bermuda (In re" MF Global Holdings Ltd., et al. MF Global Holdings Ltd. as plan administrator, and MF Global Assigned Assets LLC v. Allied World Assurance Company Ltd., et al., Chapter 11 No. 11-15059, Adv. Proc. No. 16-01251, S.D. N.Y. Bkcy., 2017 Bankr. LEXIS 1585).